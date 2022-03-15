 

Martha C. Fetzer

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Martha C. Fetzer of 18667 Route 68, Sligo, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at Clarview Nursing Home.

Born March 21, 1938, she was the daughter of Lawrence M. and Laura (Buisset) Clark.

She was married to D. Ray Fetzer in 1957, and preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.

A homemaker, she enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her dogs.

Her pastimes included painting, writing, music and crafts.

She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and Clarview Nursing Home for a number of years.

She was a Republican Committeeperson for Monroe Township for over 30 years and has been on the Clarion County Republican Executive Committee for a number of years and had served as treasurer of the Committee for four years.

She had also been an Auditor for Monroe Township for ten years.

Surviving are four children: Donald R. Fetzer Jr., of Brockway, Christopher (Debbie) Fetzer of Noblesville, IN, Jodi (Dale) Waugaman of Kittanning and Gregory (Missy) Fetzer of Clarion.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Shannon (Zachary), Anthony, William (Mimi), Katherine, Michelle (Zach) Banner and Sasha Fetzer, Amber Waugaman and Angele (Shawn) Stoebener; great-grandchildren: Caedyn, Remington, Ian, Allie and Malaila.

At her personal request, her body will be cremated and there will be no visitation, leaving the memories of her life, not her death to carry on.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Martha requested that memorial donations may be made to the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company, the Tri-County Animal Rescue or Caring Voice Coalition.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


