Police: Intoxicated Man Breaks into Car Dealership, Tries to Steal Two Pickup Trucks

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a Strattanville man recently broke into a Clarion dealership and attempted to steal two pickup trucks.

Clarion-based State Police said Michael Donahue, 46, intentionally “drove through the service garage doors” at a car dealership along East Main Street on March 11 around 7:35 a.m.

Once inside the business, Donahue allegedly attempted to steal two separate pickup trucks.

Donahue was also found to be driving under the influence, according to police.

He was taken into custody and placed in the Clarion County Jail on a prior arrest warrant.

Charges will be filed through District Court 18-3-01.

No further details were provided.

This story will be updated.

