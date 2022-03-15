Say What?!: Pi Day: Pi Calculated to More Than 62.8 Trillion Digits

Guinness World Records celebrated Pi Day on Monday by announcing Swiss researchers set a new record by calculating the number to 62,831,853,071,796 digits.

Pi Day is celebrated March 14 — 3.14, the first three digits of pi — as a means of celebrating the irrational number, which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.