Scott A. Gatto, 56, of Tionesta formerly of Wheeling WV, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside after a brief illness.

Born on January 14, 1966 in Wheeling WV he was the son of Dominic and Betty Norrington Gatto.

Scott graduated from Wheeling Park High School and he then attended WV University prior to entering the Army.

He was inducted in the Wheeling Park High School Hall of fame for football.

On September 30, 2016 he was married to Kelli S. Gibson Gatto and she survives.

He was a lifelong member of St. Johns in Wheeling WV and attended Tionesta United Methodist Church with his family and friends.

Scott worked as a corrections officer at SCI Forest.

He worked his way through the ranks and earned the rank of Lieutenant.

He was also a long time member at SCI Forest C.E.R.T.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, grilling for cookouts, entertaining, listening to music with his wife, attending the Ohio Valley Italian Festival with his family yearly, and also he enjoyed diy projects around the house,

Scott served in the United States Army and then became a member of the National Guard.

He served his country for 21 years.

He is survived by his wife Kelli, and his children Dominic Gatto, Abrianna Gatto, Angelina Gatto, Antonio Gatto, and Reid Gatto.

An older sister Josette, a brother Greg Gatto and fiancee Pearl Harmon and his in-laws Thomas and Cathy Gibson also survive.

Scott was well loved by his family, friends, coworkers and even strangers.

He will be dearly missed by everyone.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, an infant child, and a brother Raymond Gatto.

As per his request there will be no public visitations.

The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.

Military honors will be awarded at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling WV at a date to be announced.

Memorials in Scott’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the ASPCA.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

