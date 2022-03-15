Services Set for David Wayne Thomas

A memorial service to celebrate the life of David W. Thomas will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2:00 p.m. at the Fertigs United Methodist Church.

Rev. Bodie Riddle, church pastor, will officiate.

Family and friends are invited to attend.

David Wayne Thomas, 54, of Clarion, formerly of Colbert, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Butler Hospital following an extended illness.

Mr. Thomas’s full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.