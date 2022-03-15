 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: FREE Customer Appreciation Breakfast on Wednesday at Weaver Auto Parts

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Mar 10 21-19-47It’s a week packed full of savings, prizes, and a FREE breakfast at Weaver Auto Parts on Wednesday, March 16.

Wednesday is Customer Appreciation Day at Weaver Auto Parts.

Stop by on Wednesday from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a free pancakes and sausage breakfast.

Screenshot at Mar 11 22-32-22

While you are there, register to win a variety of door prizes, including GEARWRENCH tool sets, porter cable hand tools, Armor All products, and much, much more.

Screenshot at Mar 10 21-20-02

Save 40% on all premium heavy-duty air, oil, hydraulic and fuel filters, as well as, great savings store-wide to keep your vehicle clean and running at peak performance all week long.

Screenshot at Mar 11 22-39-04

Don’t miss the savings at the 2022 Weaver Auto Parts, Car Quest Filter Sale.

Weaver Auto Parts is located at 8685 US-322 in Shippenville, PA.

weaver auto


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.