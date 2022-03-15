SPONSORED: ‘Heeter Mix’ Concrete Available at Heeter Lumber
The Heeter Lumber Family has been in the concrete business for a combined 150+ years.
They have been on both sides. Whether it be pouring and finishing the concrete or producing it, they understand what a customer needs or is wanting when they call with a question.
The “Heeter Mix” is well known.
The concrete Heeter Lumber provides contains no by-products, no junk to “cheapen” the product. Sand, stone, and cement is all you will find in the mix. This is why Heeter Lumber says, “it’s the best finishing concrete around.”
They currently offer 13 different mixes of regular concrete, as well as, colored and dyed concrete.
Heeter Lumber currently has two REDI-Mix plants and are currently scheduling a complete plant replacement at the New Bethlehem location. The New Bethlehem plant project will be completed in 2022 and will increase production ability and allow the concrete to be PennDOT approved for state work.
Heeter Lumber currently has four rear discharge REDI MIX trucks in their fleet. They will be increasing that fleet to seven trucks by adding three front discharge trucks this year.
The addition of the front discharge trucks will open new opportunities for the Heeter team. It will allow faster trips and ease for customers. Both types of trucks will remain in use so customer needs can be met.
Heeter Lumber will need to put drivers in the seats of these new trucks. If you would like to join the Heeter team as a concrete truck driver, pick up an application at any of their locations or online at www.heeterlumber.com.
Another new addition to Heeter Lumber’s concrete division is precast blocks. The same Heeter Lumber concrete is being used to create precast retaining wall blocks. These blocks are available in three different sizes and available in both textured and plain-faced. Heeter Lumber also offers a complete line of precast inlets at each of their store locations.
Once the concrete has been poured, all the tools necessary to complete the finished product, including sealers for new and existing concrete, are available at all the Heeter Lumber store locations.
Heeter Lumber also has every product available from the Bon Tool Company to complete the project.
If you’re looking for a quality concrete, look no further than Heeter Lumber. Heeter lumber can help you get that concrete project complete from framing to finish.
Heeter Lumber has four convenient locations, that will provide everything you need to complete that concrete project from start to finish.
Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo, so you don’t have to go far to find what you are looking for!
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON
