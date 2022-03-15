Teen Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes into Parked Cars at Sigel Hotel

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man lost control of his SUV while traveling on State Route 36 and crashed into multiple cars in a Barnett Township business’ parking lot.

Marienville-based State Police said the accident happened on March 12 around 12:19 p.m. when Cory A. Ross, of Sigel, lost control of his vehicle while traveling on State Route 36.

Police said Ross was cresting a hill on State Route 36 near the Sigel Hotel Bar and Grill when he lost control of his 2014 Buick Encore.

Ross’ vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and crashed into two parked vehicles, causing disabling damage to all three vehicles.

Jefferson County EMS transported Ross to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of unknown injuries.

Charges against Ross are pending.

The vehicles were towed from the scene by Snyder’s Towing, Leadbetter’s Towing, and McPherson Towing.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

