‘We’re Trying to Prevent an Accident’: Police Working to Alleviate Dangerous Parking Situation on Boundary Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Enforcement of no parking along Boundary Street starts on Wednesday, March 16, to alleviate a dangerous situation created when too many parents arrive early to pick up their students at the end of the school day at Clarion Elementary.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“Everyone understands that the afternoon routine at the elementary school causes congestion, but we must take precautions to prevent that congestion from causing unsafe conditions on Boundary Street,” Elementary Principal Roger Walter said in an announcement last week.

The flow of traffic for parent pick-ups does not begin until approximately 2:45 p.m. each day.

Walter asked parents to please pass by the elementary entrance and return a few minutes later if the lot is full. There is no reason to arrive much earlier than that time.

“The expectation is that parents will use our lot only during pick-up times in the afternoons.”

Asked if the numbers of pick-ups increased with the start of COVID, Walter said: “When COVID first started, we saw a drastic increase. We probably nearly doubled the number of pickups, and that pattern has continued.”

In terms of enforcement along Boundary Street, Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said if they park on the roadway, it would be a $12.00 no parking area ticket.

“This enforcement is only on Boundary Street and has nothing to do with the school,” said Peck. “What happens is the parents are coming way too early and the backlog ends up on Boundary Street. There have been numerous complaints.”

“We tried to address it by just talking to people. Hopefully, the school outreach phone call will help, but it’s creating a traffic hazard for people and the school and then the people traveling. We are trying to prevent an accident.”

