A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

