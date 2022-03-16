Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Crescent Roll Casserole

This tasty breakfast casserole as a time-saver!

Ingredients

1 pound bulk pork sausage

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls



2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese8 large eggs2 cups 2% milk1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Unroll crescent roll dough into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Seal seams and perforations. Sprinkle with sausage and cheese.

-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour over sausage and cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.

-Make-Ahead: Refrigerate unbaked casserole, covered, several hours or overnight. To use, preheat oven to 375°. Remove casserole from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake as directed, increasing time as necessary until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.

