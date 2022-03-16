 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Crescent Roll Casserole

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This tasty breakfast casserole as a time-saver!

Ingredients

1 pound bulk pork sausage
1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
8 large eggs
2 cups 2% milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Unroll crescent roll dough into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Seal seams and perforations. Sprinkle with sausage and cheese.

-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour over sausage and cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.

-Make-Ahead: Refrigerate unbaked casserole, covered, several hours or overnight. To use, preheat oven to 375°. Remove casserole from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake as directed, increasing time as necessary until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


