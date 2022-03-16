Donna M. Bartos, 60, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center in Sligo, following a lengthy illness.

Born on May 2, 1961 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Louella Adams Troup.

She attended Butler High School.

Her pastimes included baking and being known as “A Very Good Cook”.

While her health permitted she was employed by Austin Bleach Company and later as a CNA at St. John Lutheran Care Center.

Those surviving her are her sister, Vicki (Bob) Jones; and her nephew, Joshua Troup.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fur babies, which she thought of as her children, Layla and Jada.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Donna.

There will be no services held as per her wishes.

Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Conneration, Clarion County.

