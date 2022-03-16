 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Donna M. Bartos

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0ZPLN3rMzzIZDonna M. Bartos, 60, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center in Sligo, following a lengthy illness.

Born on May 2, 1961 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Louella Adams Troup.

She attended Butler High School.

Her pastimes included baking and being known as “A Very Good Cook”.

While her health permitted she was employed by Austin Bleach Company and later as a CNA at St. John Lutheran Care Center.

Those surviving her are her sister, Vicki (Bob) Jones; and her nephew, Joshua Troup.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fur babies, which she thought of as her children, Layla and Jada.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Donna.

There will be no services held as per her wishes.

Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Conneration, Clarion County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.