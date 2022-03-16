 

Featured Local Job: Full-time Landscaping Helper

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping, in Corsica, currently has an opening for a Landscaping Helper.

Individuals will help install landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features, and much more.

Starting wage dependent on experience ($15-$18).

They are willing to train in the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid loader, etc.

Clean driving record required with CDL Medical card. Employer will pay for your physical.

Sawyer’s does high-quality landscaping and offers a wide range of options to their clients. Most of what they do is physical labor.

Interested individuals may call 814-379-3070.


