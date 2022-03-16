Kenneth L. Ward, Cochranton (Wayne Twp.) passed away peacefully in his residence with his family by his side on Monday, March 14, 2022.

He was 85.

He was born on November 7, 1936, a son of the late John and Maude (Pyle) Ward.

On May 5, 1975 he married the former Ella Maria Hawkins who survives.

Ken had begun his working career at a young age working for Pepsi Company and then at the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served honorably.

Upon his return home, he worked for the Franklin Steel Mill where he retired after 37 years of service.

Upon his retirement, he drove for Hubbard Bus Service, Inc., Meadville.

In addition to his wife Ella, he is survived by his children, Angela Ward, Louisville, KY, Ruth Caldwell (US Army), Sarasota Springs, UT, Terri Judd, American Fork, UT, Joseph Ward, American Fork, UT and Anna (Damon) Grove, Meadville; a stepdaughter, Pamela Sue Telmage, Pittsburgh; 15 grandchildren, Brady Hansen, Nicholas Hansen, Mathew Hansen, Rebecca Smith, Mandie VanDyke, Ashley Spurlock, Whitney Carpenter, Kennedee White, Casey Ward, Nathan Harris, Sidney Roberts, Karson, Critchfield, Brandon (Amy) Grove, USMC, William Grove USAR and his fiancé, Miyan and Hayden (Kaylen) Grove; 2 step grandsons, Lee Schell and Kyle Schell and 18 great grandchldren

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, David John Ward and Kenneth Mark Ward ; a grandson, Christopher Ward; 3 brothers, John Earl Ward, Harry William “Billie” Ward and Melvin Lee Ward; 4 sisters, an infant Ruth Ward, Maude Ellen Ward, Mary Anne Campbell and Maxine Jean Cry.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.

He will be laid to rest at the Cochranton Cemetery with Military honors accorded by Meadville VFW Post #2006.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

