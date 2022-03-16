Marcia K. Maul, 85 of Oil City, PA., passed away Tuesday morning March 15, 2022 in her home, on a beautiful spring day.

Born Jan. 7, 1937 in Oil City, PA., during a bad ice and snow storm, she was the daughter of the late Oran & Lila Lorain Stadtler Krug.

Marcia was a 1954 graduate of Oil City High School.

On Nov. 10, 1956 she was married in the Greenville Baptist Church by Rev. Hartman to R. Eugene Maul and he survives.

They celebrated over 65 years together.

Marcia had worked for Wolf’s Head in Oil City, and as the assistant director of the preschool at the Oil City Church of the Nazarene.

Marcia was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Seneca.

She was organist for the First Baptist Church and pianist for the Oil City Nazarene Church, where she was also a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She enjoyed shooting and sailing on Lake Erie.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Larry Maul & his wife Sandy of President, Lance Maul & his wife Bobbi of President, and Kristi O’Rourke & her husband Ryan of Tampa, FL; one granddaughter: Darcie Maul; and several nieces and nephews including: Leslie Snyder & her husband Jim and their children Stacy and Lindsey, Polly Sadler, and Gary & Marty Smith, John Petrence.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Junior Krug, who passed away shortly after birth, Esther Smith & her husband Barton, Barbara Sadler & her husband Bill, and a very special aunt Helen Burns.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will take place in the Franklin Cemetery.

A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.