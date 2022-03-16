Clarion University Announces 33rd Annual Sports Hall of Fame Class

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame committee announced on Tuesday that seven new members will be inducted into the 2022 HOF Class on April 29.

New inductees are Ellen (Borowy) Casey (1981-84 Volleyball); Dr. Kristin (Day) Shute (2012-15 Diving); Hannah Heeter (2010-13 Volleyball and 2012-15 Basketball), Tammy Holman (1985-88 Basketball); Malen Luke (1994-2005 FB Coach); Patrick Mooney (1994-2004 M&W CC; 1995-2004 M&W Track Coach) and Aleta (Rice) Hansen (Diving 1975-78).



Clarion University’s 33rd Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies are scheduled for April 29 at the newly renovated Tippin Gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.



Tickets are $40 per person and are available online at www.clarion.edu/shof, or by contacting the Office of Alumni Engagement at 814-393-2572. Checks should be made payable to Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame.” Induction information is also available at www.clariongoldeneagles.com.Following is a bio on each of the seven inductees:

ELLEN (BOROWY) CASEY – VOLLEYBALL – 1985 Clarion University Grad – Mathematics





Ellen Borowy Casey was an extremely talented six-rotation women’s volleyball player at Clarion from 1981 to 1984. She was the school’s first Academic All-American in 1983 and became the school’s first back-to-back Academic All-American in 1984. She also was the first volleyball player to earn Academic All-American in the PSAC in 1983 and the first volleyball player to repeat the award in 1984.

A program that struggled before her arrival, Ellen, twice named co-captain, helped the team improve its record every season. In 1984, her senior year, she helped lift the Golden Eagles to a fifth-place Atlantic Region final ranking (its highest regional ranking in school history), while the team posted a record of 25-13 and a spot in the PSAC-West and PSAC Playoffs.

During her senior year, she posted 278 kills, 172 digs, and 61 blocks demonstrating her all-around contributions. Her .361 attack percentage was a single-season record, while her 58 solo blocks contributed to a team record, season-high of 362 total blocks and 295 solo blocks. A team co-captain, she was voted as a Third Team CoSida Academic All-American and First Team Academic A-A District 2. In her junior season (1983), she helped Clarion to a 23-19 overall record and a spot in the PSAC-West and PSAC Playoffs with the Golden Eagles also seeing its first-ever Atlantic Region ranking (6th). A team co-captain, Ellen collected 231 kills, 148 digs, and 36 blocks.

Ellen earned First Team CoSida Academic A-A District 2 honors and then was voted a Third Team CoSida Academic All-American, becoming the first Academic All-American in Clarion history and also becoming the first volleyball player in the PSAC to earn an Academic All-America award.

She was named 1984 Athlete of the Year by the Sequelle (yearbook) and the same honor in 1983 & 1984 by The Clarion Call (student newspaper). In her final two seasons, Ellen collected 509 kills, 320 digs, 97 blocks, and 32 aces.

A four-year starter, she played all four seasons under coach Sharon Daniels-Oleksak, finishing her senior season with a school-high career .249 attack percentage. Graduating Cum Laude with a B.A. degree in Math in 1985, she added a Master of Science Degree in Statistics at Bowling Green State University in 1987. Ellen is a native of Elyria, Ohio, and a 1981 graduate of Elyria Catholic High School. Ellen and husband Brian Casey (’86) have a son Jack and reside in Carmel, N.Y. She is the managing partner of Bullseye Analytics Group.



DR. KRISTIN (DAY) SHUTE – DIVING – 2015 Clarion University Grad – Chemistry/Biochemistry





Kristin Day Shute is one of the most accomplished overall women’s student-athletes in Clarion sports history. Coached by Dave Hrovat, the eight-time All-American and three-time NCAA champion diver capped her senior year in 2015 by winning the biggest awards in the nation. Her top honor came on October 18, 2015, when she was named the 2015 NCAA Woman of the Year (all divisions).

She was the first winner of the NCAA Woman of the Year Award from any Pennsylvania-based university. Her 4.0 qpa included 153 credits as a chemistry major with a concentration in biology.

She also won the Capital One NCAA Division II Academic All-America of the Year, PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and the NCAA Division II Elite 89 award, as well as the Capital One NCAA Division II At-Large Academic All-America of the Year in 2015 and 2014. In diving competition in 2015, she won the NCAA D-II one-meter national title with 506.85 points, while finishing fourth on three-meter scoring 512.20 points.

In 2014, she won both NCAA championships in dominating fashion. She won the three-meter springboard title setting a new NCAA record with 539.35 points, winning the event by 52.9 points. She followed that with a one-meter national title scoring 497.05 points, winning by 30.2 points. For her efforts, she was named the CSCAA NCAA D-II Female “Diver of the Year”. Kristin finished third on the three-meter board with 491.70 points and 5th on 1 meter with 449.90 points in 2013. In 2012 she was second on three-meter scoring 484.75 points and fourth on one-meter scoring 495.70 points. Day helped the Golden Eagles to strong finishes at the NCAA’s. As a team, Clarion was 15th in 2015, 17th in 2014 and 2013, and 22nd in 2012. An NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship winner, she went on to complete her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019 with a Doctor of Osteopathy degree and is currently employed in the Penn State Health Network. Kristin is a native of Reynoldsville, Pa., and a 2011 graduate of the DuBois Area. Kristin and husband Brandon Shute have a son Parker.



HANNAH HEETER – VOLLEYBALL/BASKETBALL- 2015 Clarion University Grad – Biology





Hannah Heeter is one of the top two-sport student-athletes ever to don a uniform at Clarion. During her illustrious career, she played at the highest levels in volleyball and basketball, while earning Academic All-America honors. In volleyball, under coach Jennifer Herron, she helped lead the Golden Eagles to a four-year record of 107-35, 4 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, a trip to the NCAA Elite 8, an Atlantic Region, and PSAC titles.

A freshman in 2010, she led Clarion to a 32-5 overall record, 17-2 and first place in the PSAC-West, the PSAC and Atlantic Region titles, and a trip to the “Elite 8.”

She contributed 180 kills, 59 blocks, 45 digs, and 46 service aces. In 2011 Clarion was 19-13 overall and 14-5 in the West while becoming an NCAA Qualifier. Hannah had 221 kills, 74 blocks, 20 digs, and 35 set assists. In 2012 the Eagles were 24-12 overall and 13-6 in the PSAC-West while posting a 1-1 mark in the NCAA Tournament. Hannah posted 285 kills, 102 blocks, and 89 digs while earning AVCA All-Region and 2nd Team PSAC-West honors. In 2013 Heeter led Clarion to a 32-5 overall and 20-2 PSAC-West record, plus a 1-1 record in the NCAA Playoffs. A first-team PSAC-West, AVCA, and Daktronics All-Region selection, she had 338 kills (.308 hitting percentage), averaging 2.62 kills per set. She also had 99 blocks and 90 digs.

She finished her career with 10th most kills (1,024), 10th most blocks (334) in school history while hitting at .248 and averaging 2.14 kills and 0.7 blocks per set. She also earned top Academic honors by being selected as the 2013 Capital One Academic All-America of the Year for Volleyball in Division II. Her basketball career was also outstanding under coach Gie Parsons. In 2012, her freshman year, she earned PSAC Freshman of the Year honors scoring 322 points, 284 rebounds (freshman record), 47 steals, 43 assists, and 32 blocks. She had 13 double-doubles including a 22 point and 25 rebound performance vs Cal. In 2013 she scored 360 points (14.4ppg) and 332 rebounds (13.3rpg), plus 49 steals, 40 assists, and 33 blocks. Her 13.3rpg set a new Clarion single-season record, while posting an unbelievable 16 double-doubles. She earned 1st team PSAC-West, 2nd Daktronics All-Region honors, plus was named a first-team Capitol One Academic All-American. She also earned the Pete Nevins PSAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. In 2014 she scored 300 points (14.3ppg) and collected 258 rebounds (12.3rpg) in 21 games.

A first Team PSAC-West and 2nd team Daktronics all-region choice, she was again named a first-team Capital One Academic All-American. An injury in her 8th game of the 2015 season sidelined her for the remainder of her career. She is first at Clarion in rebounding average per game with 12.4, 4th in rebounds (967), 6th in blocked shots (97), and 10th in scoring (1,095 points). She had 48 double-doubles. A 2010 graduate of Cranberry High (Seneca, Pa.) and 2015 grad of Clarion University in Biology, Hannah earned her J.D. Degree from Belmont University College of Law in 2018 and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. She is currently an attorney at Legility LLC.



TAMMY HOLMAN – BASKETBALL – 2004 Clarion University Grad – Communications





Tammy Holman, an outstanding athlete and point guard who set Clarion career records in assists and steals from 1985-88, was responsible for helping turn around a losing women’s basketball program to a championship team.

Part of head coach Doris Black’s first recruiting class, the Wilkinsburg High School star came to Clarion and revved up the program. In 1986, her sophomore year, Holman helped get the Eagles rolling to an 11-15 overall record and a surging 5-5 mark in the PSAC-West while leading the team in steals with 60, dishing out 69 assists, and scoring 143 points. In 1987 she helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first-ever PSAC-West title with an 8-2 league record and an overall mark of 16-9. She led the team with 91 assists and 65 steals, was third on the team with 260 points, and snagged 94 rebounds. She earned 2nd team PSAC-West honors. A team captain her junior and senior seasons, Tammy led the Golden Eagles back to first place in the West in 1988 with an 11-1 PSAC-West mark and an overall record of 18-9. She led the team in scoring with 394 points (14.6ppg) and set single-season school records for points (394), assists (116) and steals (114). Her single-season steals record still stands today.

Holman was named HM All-American and first-team PSAC-West. In her career, she scored 819 career points, and set school records in assists with 296 and steals with 252. Tammy also ran track at Clarion in 1988, participating in the 200 and 400, as well as the 400 and 1600 relays. A 1984 graduate of Wilkinsburg high, Tammy is currently employed by Serco in Columbia, Maryland. She is a basketball official at Division I, II, and III levels.



MALEN LUKE – FOOTBALL COACH – 1994-2005 Clarion University





Malen Luke was the talented Clarion University head football coach for 12 seasons (1994-2005) producing some great players on the gridiron and very special teams.

Arriving at Clarion from Defiance in 1994, Luke had a solid first season going 4-6 overall, setting the table for things to come. In 1995 Clarion fans were buzzing when the Golden Eagles opened up with a 6-1 record and 3-0 mark in the West. Although losing their final three contests by close margins, the table was set for a great 1996 campaign. Luke led Clarion to the NCAA semifinals in 1996 blazing a trail never seen by Clarion football fans. The Eagles posted an 11-3 overall record (including wins over Cal 45-14, SRU 54-28, and IUP 49-15), were PSAC-West Champs with a 5-1 record, NCAA D-II East Region Champs, and voted Lambert Cup Winners by the ECAC – signaling Clarion as the top team in the East. The Eagles won two games in the NCAA Playoffs against Bloomsburg (42-29) at Memorial Stadium and at Ferris State (23-21) before losing in the final seconds of the NCAA D-II semifinals to Northern Colorado (19-18) at Memorial.

Clarion set 10 team records in 1996 including records for wins (11), NCAA Playoffs, 77 td’s, points per game average (41.3), and many more. Injuries hit the Eagles hard in the next two seasons, but the Eagles bounced back in 2000 with a strong 7-4 overall record and a first-place finish in the PSAC-West at 5-1. Luke’s 2002 team was also 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the West. Luke was voted 1996 NCAA Division II Region 1 and PSAC-West “Coach of the Year” and again PSAC-West “Coach of the Year” in 2000. He coached some amazing athletes at Clarion including Hall of Fame inductees Chris Weibel, Steve Witte, Kim Niedbala, Alvin Slaughter, and Reggie Wells Jr. Wells, an offensive guard, went on to a stellar NFL career mostly with the Arizona Cardinals and including Super Bowl XLIII February 1, 2009, vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Defensive Coordinator at Northwood University (Michigan), Luke retired in the Spring of 2020 after 14 years with the Timberwolves. He is currently at Washburn University coaching with his son Brock. A native of Wellsboro, Pa., and a 1972 graduate of Wellsboro High, he is a 1976 graduate of Westminster and earned his Masters at Edinboro in 1982. Malen and wife Hedy have a son Brock and a daughter Quinn. Brock is a 2005 graduate of Clarion University.



PATRICK MOONEY – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY & TRACK COACH – 1994 – 2004





Patrick Mooney, a humble coach with high character and integrity took over the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track programs at Clarion in 1994 and had a Hall of Fame career.

Coming to Clarion from Northfield Mount Herman Prep School, he directed the Cross Country program for 11 years (1994-2004) and track and field for 10 seasons (1995-2004). Once a struggling program Mooney led his teams to strong PSAC finishes as well as coaching 5 All-Americans and numerous Academic All-Americans. Pat built women’s cross country teams that reached heights never seen. His 1997 team tied for sixth at PSACs, and the Golden Eagles were seventh in 2001, but his 2002 team finished third at PSAC’s and second at the NCAA East Regionals, Melissa Terwilliger (eighth at regionals), Anna Beck (ninth), and Evelyn Abiola (11th) led the way along with Jen Boerner and Bridget Sardo. In finishing second at regionals Clarion qualified for the NCAA Division II Nationals, the first time in school history, and finished 20th. In 2003 the cross country team finished 6th at PSAC’s and saw Terwilliger go on to the NCAA’s and earn All-America honors with a 17th place finish. The team also finished fifth at PSAC’s in 2004. Moving over to Track & Field, the women’s track team posted a sixth-place PSAC finish in 1999, seventh in 2002, and 6th in 2003. Melissa Yearous, a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, won high jump titles in 1999 and 2000, plus became Mooney’s first women’s Division II All-American with a fourth-place finish at nationals in 2001. The 2002 track team was seventh at PSACs and then sixth in 2003.

Terwilliger earned All-America honors with a fifth-place finish in the 10,000, while A-A Julie Evenoski placed eighth in the javelin. Carrie Bullman also went to nationals and ended 11th, helping Clarion to a 23rd place finish at nationals. The men’s cross country team showed real progress, especially with their seventh-place PSAC finish in 1999 behind the all-PSAC and all-region performance by Ean King. In men’s track and field, Mooney saw Thom Swenson earn All-America honors in 1996 with an eighth-place finish in the 400, while the team was sixth at PSAC’s in 1997 behind PSAC Champion Swenson, two-time champ Sam Bohannon and relay champions Alvin Slaughter, Kervin Charles & Brian Fields. The 2000 team was 7th at PSAC’s and paced by PSAC Rookie of the Year Dave Clark, who earned All-America honors with a 4th place ending in the high jump. Erin Richard, a freshman at Clarion under Mooney in 2004, became a 5-time All-American in her career.

A 1956 graduate of Turtle Creek and a 1960 graduate of Slippery Rock, he taught at Penn Hills from 1961-66 and at McKeesport from 1966-68. Pat was elected to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame East Boro’s Chapter in 2000. Pat and wife Virginia (Ginny) currently reside in DuBois, Pa. Ginny also made a strong contribution to the Clarion programs. They have a daughter Bridget.



ALETA (RICE) HANSEN – DIVING – 1978 Clarion University Grad – Anthropology





Aleta Rice Hansen is welcomed to the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame posthumously (passed away January 8, 2020) having put together a great career as a diver for the Golden Eagles from 1975 through 1978.

A four-time AIAW National Champion, she helped lead Clarion to two straight AIAW team national championships (1977 & 1978). A pioneer in her sport, she dove for legendary coach Don Leas and was part of the overall program led by amazing head coach Carol Clay. Aleta came to Clarion from Belleville, Michigan, where she was the first to dive on the boys high school team there and was the first girl to dive on a boys team in the state of Michigan. She placed third for Clarion in three-meter diving at the AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) Regionals in 1975.

In 1976 she placed 4th on three meter and 5th on 1 meter at the regionals while the Golden Eagles were winning the PSAC Championship in the first year Clarion participated in the PSAC Championship. She soared to greatness in 1977 leading the Golden Eagles to their first AIAW National Championship and a PSAC Title.

A two-time National champion, she was first on 1 meter and first on three meter. She also placed first on both boards at the AIAW Regionals and at the PSAC championships. In 1978 she made it a clean sweep winning the one and three-meter titles at the AIAW National Championships and took first place on both boards at Regionals and PSAC’s. Clarion won its second straight AIAW team National Championship as well as the PSAC title. She was team co-captain her senior year. In addition to those performances, she also won 3 Canadian Invitational titles in her career taking both boards in 1978 and the 3-meter title in 1977. She held all Clarion diving records including 3 meter (11 dives – 420.27 & 6 dives 289.55) and 1 meter (11 dives – 423.00 & 6 dives 277.55). Aleta and husband James Hansen (Clarion ’78) settled in Cypress, Texas, and have daughters Amy and Sarah and son Jacob. She was an IT Tech for Allied Waste Systems and BFI.





CLARION NOTES: The 2022 induction class brings the Hall of Fame total to 199…The first class in 1989 had 11 members. That inaugural class included -James Alcorn(fb), Dr.James Gemmell (former President), Al Jacks (fb coach), Alex Sandusky (fb), Barbara Schaefer-Nejman (diving), Wade Schalles (wrestling), William Sheridan (fb), Waldo S. Tippin (coach-A.D.), Pete Vuckovich (baseball), Jon Wiberg (bk) and Ernestine Weaver (gymnastics coach)…1990-Michael J. Catello(fb),Carol Clay (swimming coach),Robert H. Shaw (fb),Bill Simpson (wrestling) & Reggie Wells (bk)… 1991-Garry Barton (wrestling),Dave Bevevino (fb),Connie Jo Israel (gymnastics), Don Stemmerich (bk-ba), Terry Thompson (bk), George Williams (announcer -honorary)…1992-Thomas Carnahan (coach),Charles Heller (wrestling),James McCullough (fb-bk-baseball),Joseph O’Brien (fb),Jeanne O’Connor (swimming), Halley Willison (fb-bk)…1993-Robert J. Cloherty (fb),Joseph J. Knowles (baseball coach), Cheryl L.(Perozzi) Gilotty (gymnastics),Louis Hutcherson (fb),Frank Lignelli Jr.(athlete-coach-A.D.) & Kenneth S. Warnick (wrestling) …1994-Edward H. Arndt (fb),Tracy (Cooper) Rossa (swimming),Joseph P. DeGregorio (basketball coach),Robert L. Kelly (bk), John Lovre (fb), Don Rohn (wrestling)… 1995-John V. Calipari (bk),Gary J. McCauley (fb),Doria (Mamalo) McConnell (diving),Douglas A. Niebel (wrestling),Frances M. Shope (associate A.D.) and Michael J. Zucca (diving)…1996-Pete Caristo (fb),Nanette (Farrar) Handley (swimming),Dr. Rebecca Rutt Leas (swimming coach), Terry E. Roseto (bk), Charles A.Ruslavage(fb coach),Joseph P.Sebestyen (bk),Roland B.Sparrow (fb)… 1997-John G. Dellostretto (fb), Kevin C. Ewing (fb), Alvin E. Gibson (bk), James W. Kassell (fb,bk,track,baseball), Donald E. Leas (diving coach), Rhonda (Phillips) Zozula (diver)… 1998 Kurt S. Angle (wrestling), Elton R. Brown (fb), Robert G. Bubb (wrestling coach), Robert J. Erdeljac (fb), Loyal M. Jasper (track & field), Barbara (Seel) Couvrette (diving), 1999 Tina (Bair) Karan (sw), Joseph J. Boros (golf), Kenneth D. Haselrig (wr), Ernest W. Johnson (athlete/coach – honorary), Steven P. Scillitani (fb) and Michael C. Sisinni (bk), 2000-James M. Beichner (wr), John A. DeRiggi (fb), Joseph J. Kata (deceased- fb, bk, ba), Anthony Perriello (diving), Lisa M. (Warren) Dollard (tennis) and Richard L. Pae (fb coach- honorary), 2001- David G. Caslow (wr), Leatha (Dudeck) Baker (basketball), James T. Hersh (sw), Thomas J. Komenda (fb), Gordon G. Sills (baseball) and Robert E. Leonard (Head Athletic Trainer), 2002- James A. Becker (football), Charles E. Coryea (wrestling), Carlita A. Jones (women’s basketball), Joseph M. Malis (men’s basketball), Theresa A. (Teri) Peot (women’s swimming) and Gene Sobolewski (Football Coach), 2003- Daniel J. Chojnacki (men’s basketball), Michael J. Cole (wrestling), Corissa “Mona” Gaffney-Brosier (women’s basketball), Guido Malacarne (football/baseball) and David A. Peura (men’s swimming), 2004- Lynn Armstrong (football), Ronald R. Botz (basketball), Jack Davis (wrestling), Terence M. McFetridge (football), Kwame R. Morton (basketball), Joyce (Skoog) Robillard (swimming), John Shropshire (football/administrator – deceased), 2005- Cheryl L. Bansek (women’s basketball), Richard H. Danielson (men’s basketball), Wesley C. Freeburg (fb, bask.,baseball), Sheldon E. Thomas (wrestling), Arthur T. Tragesser (football), 2006- Robert B. Frazier (baseball), Carl Grinage (basketball), Jerry M. Haslett (football), William Z. May (football), Christina Tillotson Sheets (women’s swimming), John A. Joy (basketball coach), William G. Miller (swimming coach), 2007- Shannon Coakley Gallagher (women’s basketball), Patrick L. Kiehl (diving), James M. Miller (football), Christopher Roosevelt (basketball), Bryan C. Stout (wrestling), 2008- Steven P. Darby (men’s swimming), Amy (Coon) Miller (women’s basketball), Thomas D. Kurtz (football/baseball), Randy J. Miller (wrestling), Steve T. Witte (football), Mary Lou (Doverspike) Russell (deceased/honorary), 2009- Paul A. Clark (wrestling), A’Lisa (Woicicki) Funk (women’s swimming), Jon Haslett (football), Damon Pietronigro (men’s swimming) and Ernie Widmar (football/baseball), 2010 – Mark D. Angle (wrestling), Jodi (Pezek) Burns (vb; coach), Frank W. Grundler (wrestling/football), Al Lefevre (men’s golf coach/football), Chuck Nanz (men’s swim coach), Chris Weibel (football)… 2011 – James “Pint” Barton (baseball), Timothy D. Brown (football), Jacob “Jack” Derlink (basketball), Dan Mahoney (football), and Tamara L. “Tammy” Myers (tennis); 2012- Kenneth P. Bedford (diving), Melanie (Bull) Lewis (women’s volleyball), Robert “Bo” Garritano (football), John Testa (wrestling), Reginald A. “Reggie” Wells Jr. (football); 2013- Cary D. Grubb (baseball), Jackie Hill Saad (women’s volleyball), Alex F. Murnyack (fb, wr, baseball), Shelly A. Respecki (women’s basketball), Cecil D. Willoughby (fb, basketball); 2014- Les Bressler (wrestling), Robert “Bob” Carlson (A.D.), Taryn CarterWyche (women’s Track), Kim Niedbala (football/coach), Alvin Slaughter (football), Dr. Richard Taylor (men’s basketball coach), Dr. Jamie (Wolf) Jackel (Diving); 2015 – Heather Cigich (w. basketball), Nicolina (DiLoreto) Pierce (swimming); Dr. William English (cross country & track coach); Francis “Fran” Sirianni (football/track); Dr. Lou Tripodi (contributor), Lou Weiers (football); 2016 – Robert Beatty (football/baseball), Bernie Carpenter (football), Frank Edgar (wrestling), James Koontz (baseball), William “Bill” May (golf) and Melissa (Yearous) O’Neil (basketball/track & field); 2017 – Doris Black (wbb coach), Gary Frantz (fb/wr), Kayla (Kelosky) Renninger (diving), Dave Sheets (swimming), Frank Supancic (swim/contributor), Craig Turnbull (wrestling), Art Walker (fb, track); 2018 – Laurie Carter (women’s Track), John Hughes (fb), Lisa McAdoo (women’s basketball), Ken Nellis (wrestling), Dan Payne (wrestling); 2019 – Bob Betts (football), DJ Bevevino (diving/CC & track coach), Susan Fritz (Women’s Tennis), Logan Pearsall (diving), Don Wilson (men’s basketball); 2020 (inducted Sept – 2021) – Norb Baschnagel (asst. mbb, w. tennis coach), Erik Burnett (wrestling), Kaitlyn Johnson (Women’s Swimming), Malen Luke (fb coach), Rollie Smith (men’s basketball), Stephanie Sutton (Women’s Diving), Tony Vincent (baseball)… 2022 – Ellen (Borowy) Casey (vb), Dr. Kristin (Day) Shute (diving), Hannah Heeter (vb/bk), Tammy Holman (bk-track), Malen Luke (fb coach), Patrick Mooney (cross country & track coach), Aleta (Rice) Hansen (Diving).



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.