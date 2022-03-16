 

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company to Host Hunter-Trapper Education Class on Saturday

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hunting_page_5_PGC_HEinstruction_LoriNeelyST. PETERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company will host a Hunter-Trapper Education Class on Saturday, March 19.

The class will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided by the St. Petersburg Rod and Gun Club.

Students must be at least 11 years old and parents/guardians are encouraged, but not required to stay with the students for the class.

To enroll, go to the Pa Game Commission website at www.pgc.pa.gov, click on education at the top right, then hunter-trapper education.

The event will be held at the fire company located at 718 Main Street, St. Petersburg, Pa.


