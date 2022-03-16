 

North Clarion Academic Decathlon Earns Nine Medals at State Competition

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

3-peopleFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion County High School Academic Decathlon team competed at the state competition this past weekend.

(Pictured above: Sophia Wise, Cole Anderson, and Lily Parrish.)

The decathlon team earned a total of nine medals.

Cole Anderson led the team with four medals, gold in speech and economics and bronze in math and science. Sophia Wise brought home two medals, gold in interview and silver in literature. Parker Evans also earned two medals, gold in interview and bronze in math. Allison Ochs took the silver medal in math.

IMG_2004
Pictured above: Advisor Mrs. Gina Koch and Parker Evans

IMG_2007
Pictured above: Advisor Mrs. Gina Koch and Allison Ochs

IMG_1991


