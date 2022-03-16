North Clarion Academic Decathlon Earns Nine Medals at State Competition

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion County High School Academic Decathlon team competed at the state competition this past weekend.

(Pictured above: Sophia Wise, Cole Anderson, and Lily Parrish.)

The decathlon team earned a total of nine medals.

Cole Anderson led the team with four medals, gold in speech and economics and bronze in math and science. Sophia Wise brought home two medals, gold in interview and silver in literature. Parker Evans also earned two medals, gold in interview and bronze in math. Allison Ochs took the silver medal in math.



Pictured above: Advisor Mrs. Gina Koch and Parker Evans



Pictured above: Advisor Mrs. Gina Koch and Allison Ochs

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.