Paul Bernesser was born on December 29, 1936 to Raymond and Edna Mae Bernesser.

He grew up in Sharpshill, Pennsylvania with his 7 siblings: Eugene Bernesser (decd), Jean Harkiewicz, Edna Mae Thomas, Raymond Bernesser (decd), Robert Bernesser (decd), Patricia Ruby, and Donald Bernesser.

He is survived by his wife Eileen (Evans) Bernesser.

He has 6 children with the late Catherine (Hannigan) Bernesser: Luke Bernesser and his wife Aileen, Donna and her husband James House, Tom Bernesser, Norman Bernesser and his wife Edith, Jean and her husband Steve Shaffer, and Janet and her husband Robby Pope.

His children gave him 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He also has 6 stepchildren with his wife Eileen: daughter Julie Ann and Husband Ted McLaughlin, daughter Mariana and husband Larry Chambers, son George Henry Waibel and wife Nora, daughter Victoria and husband Ed May, daughter Laura Ann and husband Jeff Plaisted, and daughter Jennifer McLaughlin.

Eileen has 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Paul lived a full and simple life aways putting family first. He was kind and humble and was a true people person.

He was unassuming and generous.

An expression he taught all his kids was, “if he had it, we all had it,” and even when he didn’t have much, he was still “the richest man because of family”.

He was quick to share whatever he had with whoever needed it, including his humor and laugh.

Paul was a born storyteller, entertaining family and friends with tales of his life as a boy growing up in Sharpshill.

He loved making them laugh.

And he is famous for his original way of spelling.

He experienced life in several different towns in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland; and he lived about half his life in North Carolina.

He lived out the last few years of his life in Knox, Pennsylvania with Eileen still making new friends.

Paul was baptized on March 1, 1970 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He most recently was a member of the Shippenville Congregation in Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed talking about the Bible’s hope with others. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, he and Eileen spent a lot of their time together writing encouraging letters to neighbors, friends, and family members about the Paradise Earth he hoped to live in.

His favorite scripture, Isaiah 41:10, provided him hope and comfort: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be anxious, for I am your God. I will fortify you, yes, I will help you.”

He ran his course faithfully, falling asleep in death on March 14, 2022.

We hope to see him again soon in that promised Paradise. (Matthew 5:5)

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

