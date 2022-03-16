 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Raymond H. Snyder

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hBqcpyHRiFLurYeVRaymond H. Snyder, age 87 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton.

He was born on April 12, 1934, in Marienville, PA, the son of the late Raymond W. & Edith (Rodgers) Snyder.

Mr. Snyder was a retired Elevator Repairman for Westinghouse with 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association for 40 years, a member of the American Legion Post #165, Miamisburg; and an avid deer hunter.

Preceded in death by his wife Mildred D. “Dusty” Snyder in 2003, his 3 brothers Bob Snyder, Bill Snyder, and Jim Snyder.

He is survived by his loving son Raymond A. Snyder and wife Lynn, 3 sisters Alecia Gail Gesin and husband Fred, Kate Pasternak and husband Ed, and Naomi Jane Miller, 2 sisters-in-law Chris Snyder & Donna Snyder, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Dr. Dan Flory officiating.

The Combined Honor guard will conduct Military Honors at the funeral home for Mr. Snyder.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) at the funeral home on Sunday.

If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P O Box #91891, Washington DC 20090 in Raymond’s memory.

Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com.

Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Raymond H. Snyder C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.