Say What?!: Florida Swim Team Practice Interrupted by Alligator in the Pool

FLORIDA – A Florida school’s swim team practice was delayed when the students discovered the pool was already occupied — by an alligator.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to Montverde Academy on a report of an alligator crashing the swim team practice and refusing to vacate the pool voluntarily.

