Services Set for Bonnie Lou Pfendler

Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 1, 2021 in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.

A full obituary can be found here.

