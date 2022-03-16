Services Set for Gloria A. Fenton

Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning January 7, 2022 at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

A memorial service will be conducted from the First Presbyterian Church 216 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

The family asks that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church; Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department 1311 Cherrytree Road Titusville, PA 16354; or to the Titusville Alumni Association (c/o the Kirby Fenton Scholarship) 302 E. Walnut St. Titusville, PA 16354.

