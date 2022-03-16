 

SPONSORED – ORDERED 3/14/22: Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping Around Since 1997, Hiring for 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 11:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Mar 16 22-38-54Since 1997 Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping has been serving Clarion and surrounding counties with personal service and seasoned advice.

Whether you are looking for an experienced landscaper or just have a few gardening questions, the folks at Sawyer’s are here to help.

Screenshot at Mar 16 22-39-20

Sawyer’s landscapers will listen to your needs and help you get exactly what you are looking for in your landscape design.

Sawyer’s offers high quality landscaping specializing in:
– Landscaping design and install
– Hardscaping
– Retaining walls
– Walkways/Patios
– Water Features
– Fire pits
– Planting
– Privacy screening
– Lawn grading and seeding
– Drainage solutions

No job is too big or too small.

Screenshot at Mar 16 22-39-31

You can choose your plants and stone for your landscaping project at their garden center located in Corsica. On top of selling quality plants, our garden center offers an inviting display of unique garden decorations and lawn ornaments that will brighten your outdoor living space.

Come and see our wide variety of fairy garden supplies. They have all the whimsical supplies you need to develop your own miniature garden that’s small enough to bring indoors.

They also carry mulches, topsoil, soil amendments, organic fertilizers and decorative landscape stone.

Screenshot at Mar 16 22-39-40

Sawyer’s Nursery and Landscaping has Full time Landscaping Helpers position available for the 2022 season.

Starting wage is dependent on experience ($15-$18).

Individuals will help installing landscaping, patios, retaining walls, drainage systems, water features and much more.

They will train the operation of small equipment: tractor, backhoe, skid loader, etc.

Clean driving record required with CDL Medical card. Employer will pay for your physical.

Sawyer’s does high quality landscaping offering a wide range of options to their clients. Most of what they do is physical labor.

Interested individuals may call 814-379-3070.


