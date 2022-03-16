SPONSORED: Wednesday Tee Times, St. Patrick’s Day Specials at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate warmer weather and St. Patrick’s Day at Wanango Country Club!
Spring weather is finally here! Wanango Country Club will open the golf course on Wednesday, March 16th, Thursday, March 17th, & Sunday, March 20th. Get out and enjoy the weather!
Tee times are open starting at 10:00 a.m. Please call the Pro Shop to book a tee time at 814-676-8133, select option #1. Tee times are open to the public.
Great spring rates are available!
$20.00 – 9 holes w/cart
The Grill Room will also be open.
Now is a good time to purchase a golf membership! Special first-year rates are available.
Enjoy a Guinness paired with something delicious from the St. Patrick’s Day menu.
Let them know you’re coming. Call 814-676-8133, select option #2. Leave a message with your information for a reservation.
Walk-ins are welcome, too! Dinner is open to the public; takeout is available!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
