State Rep. Donna Oberlander: ‘The Biggest Issue Everywhere I Go Is the Labor Force’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “It’s a good year as we’re starting to come back out of a pandemic, grow as a community, and we can work closely with each other, whether we’re in the same room or we’re far apart,” State Representative Donna Oberlander said to members of the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday.

Oberlander, who represents the 63rd District and is also the Republican Majority Whip, explained that she had a lot to report “because we are working on so many things.”

Her four main reports concentrated on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, tolling of I-80 Bridges, mental health and drug use, and redistricting.

The COVID pandemic left its fingerprints on everything.

“We’re working on this and this happens,” said Oberlander. “We’re going to work on that, and then this happens. Some of these things I know are impacting all of you directly, and some of them, I’ll provide some information, so you know what’s happening.”

“The biggest issue everywhere I go is the labor force.”

It doesn’t matter where she’s at – whether it’s a manufacturer in the 63rd District or across the Commonwealth, or the healthcare industry, or the heavy equipment industry, according to Oberlander.

“You name the industry, and they cannot find enough employees. They are asking for ways that they can attract new employees. What can they do about that? It’s so interesting to me because for the past two years, my office has been inundated with unemployment compensation claims and really a broken system that we’ve been trying to help people navigate through and they’re waiting months for unemployment.

“I think we’re are starting to see some of that correct itself. It won’t correct itself overnight, but we are starting to see some easing of the situation.”

Oberlander explained that some of the problems had to do with the testing of COVID, the masks, the vaccinations, and individuals not being able to work because of schools closing due to COVID.

“If you can’t be sure that your kids are going to be able to be at school all day, you might have a hard time going to work all day. As part of our attempt to work through that, we waived a lot of regulations during COVID.

“As we waived those regulations, we found that the world didn’t end because they were waived. We’ve decided that we need to look through those regulations and figure out which ones would need to be permanently waived or eliminated altogether. I would tell you that at the beginning of the pandemic, the list of regulations was long.”

According to Oberlander, some of the waivers are going to expire at the end of the month, they are working to extend those.

Here are direct excerpts from Oberlander’s comments on the four reports:

RGGI(Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative)

“One of the things that you may not be aware of, but will certainly impact you if it’s successful is the regional greenhouse gas initiative.

“I want to make it clear. I’m not supporting RGGI. I’m not for the regional greenhouse gas initiative or Pennsylvania entering into the compact with other states as the only exporter of energy producer in the compact.

“It will put out our coal fire power plants, which is a real problem for our region of the world. We have so many jobs in that sector, in the trucking sector, in the coal mining sector, you name it, it’s a terrible policy for my region, but it’s a terrible policy for the state, in that it would artificially inflate the cost of electric to every single user.

It would artificially inflate the cost to every manufacturer. If we’ve learned nothing through this pandemic, we need to be responsible and reshore our supply chains.

I’ve spent an enormous amount of energy on it because I feel that it’s just a terrible policy. We can’t just look at decisions and the impact on tomorrow, we must start looking at next year, 5 years, 10 years, etc. We need to start being more visionary in the decisions that we make.

“We should be producing the energy in Pennsylvania. We should be producing the energy in the United States because we do have regulations, and we do care. But, when we don’t produce our own energy, and we allow other nations to provide those resources, and we’re buying our fuel sources and our power from countries like Venezuela and communist countries who pollute and don’t care about humans, they don’t care about the environment, we are not helping the problem and adding to the problem.

It’s really critical in the western part of the state. We have a lot of energy and we know to mine it. We know how to drill for it, and we know how to get it to other places.”

(According to PennLive.com, The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative that began in 2008 has been the Eastern Seaboard’s primary regional answer to climate change. The system, really a confederation of nine states that have agreed to play by the same marketplace rules, has created a cap-and-trade program where energy companies are essentially paying for the emission of greenhouse gases from their power plants. The states do that through a system of allowances, or credits, that are allocated based on baseline pollution levels, and then set to steadily decline over time. The credits are sold at quarterly auctions, giving energy generators the choice of either paying more for a shrinking supply of allowances or taking other steps to reduce their emissions so that they don’t have to buy as many in the first place.)

Tolling of I-80 Bridges

“We do not like the tolling of bridges, and we will continue to fight that every step of the way, tooth, and nail.

“I know that the governor’s Secretary of PennDOT just announced who is going to be doing that, but I think it’s wrong-headed and premature. We have lawsuits that are occurring from other areas that are also part of that process and the state didn’t follow the process. You have to follow the process.

“There’s a law and they violated it, so I’m hopeful that the courts will help to correct that bad action. In the meantime, please share your voices with all of ours in fighting that fight.”

Mental Health and Drug Use

“Everyone has been affected by the pandemic in some manner. Mental health and drug use are a big concern right now in this county and communities across the state. I don’t believe it was ignored, but during COVID providers and care givers were not able to meet in person, situations were stressful and people felt isolated.

“I think people understood that there would be repercussions from being basically quarantined for months on end, not being around friends and family, or maybe all of your family, We’re seeing just a tremendous explosion in mental health issues and drug use, and then children and youth issues.

“We’re finding that it ties back into the labor force issue because there aren’t enough individuals to take care of any of those things, and that is a real challenge. I don’t have all of the answers, but I would implore you if you had individuals who are interested, or you know of someone who needs some help, please try to make those connections because it’s just the tip of the iceberg right now.

“I think we’re going to see in the next six months to a year, just an enormous explosion in individuals who need that help, who are suffering from just the changes in the world that they weren’t ready to handle.

“It’s the first time in generations that we’ve all experienced a worldwide event that we’ve all had at the same time. I don’t know that everybody’s quite as resilient, so we need to work through those issues.

“We had a hyper-focus on opioid addiction and opioid overdoses prior to the pandemic occurring. It’s time that we need to look back and figure out how we can continue to work through that.”

Redistricting

Oberlander gave background and clarification of redistricting:

The state government committee held the hearings, they approved the congressional map that was a citizen-drawn map, then the full legislature approved those maps. The Governor vetoed the map and then it was challenged in court.

The legislative maps are drawn by the Legislative Redistricting Commission; it is made up of the Majority and Minority Leaders from both House and Senate, as well as a 5th individual. The Commission members could not agree on the 5th person, so the court appointed Mark Nordenberg. This commission did not vote unanimously on the maps, so they are currently being challenged in court. House and Senate members do not vote for these legislative maps.

The uncertainty is difficult and incumbent members are making decisions to seek re-election or not based on the district maps. In some cases, these members are now out of the area that they have been elected in time after time.

The legislature will have a different complexion in January 2023 due to over 20 plus members on both sides of the aisle announcing they will not seek re-election.

During the meeting, Oberlander explained “you may not know all the nuances that occur in redistricting because it is only once every 10 years. You know that Pennsylvania is losing a congressional seat, and that’s terrible in itself, but the way that it works is the legislature does draw a map in this particular year. We had 18 hearings for state government and went through the process, adopted a map that was basically a citizens map with a few tweaks.

“It got vetoed and went to the courts and then the courts ruled. Our maps have to be changed to reflect that we all have approximately 62 to 65,000 people. It is done by a commission. It is not voted on by the House of Representatives or the Senate. I want to make that clear because I’ve heard through the years, people tell me that you vote for your own map. I’ve never voted for my own map. Unless I’m the leader of the Republican Caucus, I’m not going to ever vote for my own map.

“It’s just difficult when people are up for reelection to get some of the things done that we need to get done. So, I just kind of want to give you a heads up on what’s happening with that.

“It does create a lot of uncertainty and the legislature certainly will have a different complexion when we come back in January of 2023. On our side of the aisle, we’ve already had 20 announced that they are not seeking reelection.”

Donna Oberlander and Rotary President Tom Spence.

