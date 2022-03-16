 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Stephen C. “Steve” Mazon

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0nwsmyKjK1W4XvStephen C. “Steve” Mazon, 68, of Sandy Lake, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville with his wife by his side.

He was born March 2, 1954 in Grove City, PA; a son of the late Harold Mazon and Ida Shaffer Mazon.

He farmed all his life and was a lover of trees, walks in the woods, and nature.

Steve cared about helping others and doing all he could for them.

He retired from Steel Car/Trinity Industries after 27 years of welding.

Steve played lead guitar in several bands over the years.

He was a lover of music- to play it, listen to it, and to sing.

For 18 years he owned and ran Mazon’s Longarm Quilting with his wife.

He served his customers from all across the U.S., but most were in Northwestern PA and NE Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gayle McKay of Sandy Lake; four children: Matthew (Debbie) Mazon, Stephanie Balik, Shannon (Michael) Weis, and Joshua Mazon; grandchildren: Mike, Cody, Summer, and Madison; great-grandson, Colton; and nine siblings: Wanda (Bob) Kautchick, James Mazon, Becky (Frank) Deetz, Bonnie Russell, Timothy (Rhonda) Mazon, Susan Hudson, Ronald Mazon, Beth Ann Mazon, and Harold Mazon, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Steve’s wishes there will be no public services.

The family would like to thank his entire medical team at YGBOI and Hospice of Crawford County for the last three years of outstanding care.

In particular, Dr. Pasricha, Dr. Lamba, Dr. Karlovits, and Dr. White; nurses, Bethany, Yvonne, and Audra.

Special thanks to Tim Stafford and Chuck Mowry for taking care of cattle chores when Steve no longer could.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the following: Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute (YGBOI) at Meadville Medical Center Foundation, 736 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 (Please put YGBOI on memo line for donation) or by phone at 814-333-5441, Hospice of Crawford County at 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335, or to the funeral home directly, PO BOX 245, Stoneboro, PA 16153 to assist the family with funeral expenses and medical bills.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.