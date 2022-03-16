Stephen C. “Steve” Mazon, 68, of Sandy Lake, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville with his wife by his side.

He was born March 2, 1954 in Grove City, PA; a son of the late Harold Mazon and Ida Shaffer Mazon.

He farmed all his life and was a lover of trees, walks in the woods, and nature.

Steve cared about helping others and doing all he could for them.

He retired from Steel Car/Trinity Industries after 27 years of welding.

Steve played lead guitar in several bands over the years.

He was a lover of music- to play it, listen to it, and to sing.

For 18 years he owned and ran Mazon’s Longarm Quilting with his wife.

He served his customers from all across the U.S., but most were in Northwestern PA and NE Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gayle McKay of Sandy Lake; four children: Matthew (Debbie) Mazon, Stephanie Balik, Shannon (Michael) Weis, and Joshua Mazon; grandchildren: Mike, Cody, Summer, and Madison; great-grandson, Colton; and nine siblings: Wanda (Bob) Kautchick, James Mazon, Becky (Frank) Deetz, Bonnie Russell, Timothy (Rhonda) Mazon, Susan Hudson, Ronald Mazon, Beth Ann Mazon, and Harold Mazon, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Steve’s wishes there will be no public services.

The family would like to thank his entire medical team at YGBOI and Hospice of Crawford County for the last three years of outstanding care.

In particular, Dr. Pasricha, Dr. Lamba, Dr. Karlovits, and Dr. White; nurses, Bethany, Yvonne, and Audra.

Special thanks to Tim Stafford and Chuck Mowry for taking care of cattle chores when Steve no longer could.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the following: Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute (YGBOI) at Meadville Medical Center Foundation, 736 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 (Please put YGBOI on memo line for donation) or by phone at 814-333-5441, Hospice of Crawford County at 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335, or to the funeral home directly, PO BOX 245, Stoneboro, PA 16153 to assist the family with funeral expenses and medical bills.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

