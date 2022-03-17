A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light south wind.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11pm. Low around 50. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

