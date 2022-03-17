Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heartwarming Chili
Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:03 AM
A touch of baking cocoa gives this chili a rich flavor without adding sweetness!
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
2 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 medium green pepper
3 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon baking cocoa
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
-In a large saucepan, cook beef and onion over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for three hours, stirring occasionally.
