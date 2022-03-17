Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heartwarming Chili

A touch of baking cocoa gives this chili a rich flavor without adding sweetness!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 large onion, chopped



2 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce1 medium green pepper3 tablespoons chili powder1 tablespoon ground cumin2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon baking cocoa1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, optionalSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

-In a large saucepan, cook beef and onion over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for three hours, stirring occasionally.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.