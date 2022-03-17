 

Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1D4A8792_PPM_1200COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 70th annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the Cook Forest Ridge Camp amphitheater at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

As the tradition goes, a musical prelude will begin at 6:30 a.m.

This will be the first such service since 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

The service will be broadcast on C93-FM and will be live streamed on www.exploreClarion.com.

Started in 1950 by Verna Leith, the Tri-County Men’s Club, and the Leeper Women’s Club, the inter-denominational service has kept its same format for nearly seven decades.


2019 Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service

