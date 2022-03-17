Donald E. Burns, 83, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, March 15 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Donald was born on October 11, 1938, in Rocky Grove to the late William and Dorothy (Serene) Burns.

He married Dorothy L. Kerr on December 18, 1965, in Centerville. Mrs. Burns preceded him in death on April 12, 2021.

He was a graduate of Townville High School and a veteran of the US Navy.

He entered the service on June 27, 1956, at Buffalo, NY. He served on the USS Orion and was honorably discharged on September 10, 1959, with the rank of Seaman.

Donald was employed for 44 years with True Temper in Union City as the plant manager and timber buyer.

He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, Green Acres Elderstatesmen Golf League, and Mt. Hope Golf League.

Don enjoyed golfing, watching sports, coaching basketball and baseball, and was a former golden gloves boxer.

He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Burns and wife Yvette of Cincinatti, OH, Joseph Burns and wife Peng of Cranberry Twp., Richard Burns and wife Tammy of Bellevue, Jerry Burns and wife Mandy of Dempseytown, Dorothy Lynn Bidwell of Titusville; grandchildren, Andrea Burns, Tyler Burns, Josie Burns, Lilly Burns, Laken Burns, Jacob Burns, Perceville Burns, Nathan Lindquist, Taylor Bidwell, Alex Bidwell; a brother, Edward Burns and wife Thelma of Centerville; a sister, Barbara Seely and husband Jack of AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Burns; and a sister, Nancy Welsh.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to followed conducted by Rev. Glen Van Cise of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958, VFW 206 St. John St., Titusville, PA 16354.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

