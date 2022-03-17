Featured Local Job: Coaches/ Food Service at CASD

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following coaching positions:

Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach

Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach

Junior High Football Head Coach

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances – previous coaching experience preferred.

Food Service day-to-day substitute – as needed when school is in session.

Food service/ child nutrition programs experience preferred but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.

Applicants may send a letter of interest and current resume to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. Deadline for applications is Friday, March 25, 2022.

