 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Coaches/ Food Service at CASD

Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following coaching positions:

  • Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach
  • Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach
  • Junior High Football Head Coach

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances – previous coaching experience preferred.

  • Food Service day-to-day substitute – as needed when school is in session.

Food service/ child nutrition programs experience preferred but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.

Applicants may send a letter of interest and current resume to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.
Application review will begin immediately. Deadline for applications is Friday, March 25, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.