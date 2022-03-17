Featured Local Job: Title and Notary Processor

Smathers Title and Notary is looking for a dedicated individual to work in their title and notary department processing vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and ATV title transfers.

This position would also perform notary work and other Penn Dot services.

Applicants must have a positive attitude, be willing to learn, and work well with others. Previous experience is preferred but not necessarily required.

Competitive hourly wage. All interested applicants, please send your resume to [email protected] or drop it off at their office at 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Smathers Title and Notary is a Penn DOT approved online messenger.



