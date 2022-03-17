Florence “Flo” McGuire, age 75, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Ford City, PA, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born January 7, 1947 in Kittanning, PA, daughter of the late Victor and Regina (Lalish) Skubel.

On May 21, 1994 in Ford City she married James “Jim” R. McGuire who survives in Tionesta.

“Flo” attended Clarion State College of Clarion, PA before becoming one of the early Computer Programmers for Gulf Oil of Pittsburgh, PA, where she programmed 24K computers that were the size of a small room.

She went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh with a BS in Computer Science.

She held programming positions at Armstrong School District and with PPG Industries of Ford City.

After retiring in 1998 she and her husband moved full time to Tionesta where she pursued her passions of birding, flower gardening, reading and travel.

Flo was an avid “Birder” from a young age and participated in many Citizen Science birding projects.

She was the editor of the Drummer Newsletter for the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society of Clarion.

She could often be found working alongside research scientists in the Allegheny National Forest, or walking in the forest with her husband and their Boston Terrier, Zuzu looking for a new “Life Bird”.

This was a perfect day for Flo.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Emmonds.

In addition to her husband Jim of nearly 28 years, surviving are her daughter, Shelby Emmonds along with Flo’s grandson, Victor McDonald. They reside in Monticello, Iowa. One sister, Rosemary Lunz and her husband Raymond of Williamsport, PA. One brother, Thomas Skubel and his wife Betsy of Verona, PA. Several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8.

All other services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Seneca Rocks Audubon Society P.O. Box 148 Clarion, PA 16214, or to Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library PO Box 127 Tionesta, PA 16353.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

