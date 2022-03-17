Fryburg to Frills Corners Resurfacing Project Begins in April

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Route 208 between Fryburg and Frills Corners in Washington Township, Clarion County, will be resurfaced starting April 1, 2022.

Contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker of State College, Pa., will be resurfacing State Route 208 beginning at the Fryburg intersection to the intersection of State Route 36. Work will include underdrain and cross pipe replacement as well as patching and paving upgrades.

State Route 208 will be one-lane during the day to complete paving operations. Weekend work may also occur with lane restrictions.

The $2.5 million project is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2022.

