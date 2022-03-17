George Cowatch Jr. of Shippenville and formerly of Sligo, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia from complications of the Chinese COVID-19 virus on Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022.

Born July 14, 1949, he was the son of George Cowatch and Dorothy Richardson Cowatch.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include one brother, Dan Cowatch and wife, Tammie, of Sandy Lake; a nephew, Tristan, also of Sandy Lake; and his long-time companion, Ann Graybill of Shippenville.

He studied physics at Penn State University and Indiana University and was employed most of his life as an independent electronic designer.

Mr. Cowatch held patents in electrochemistry in both the United States and Canada and worked extensively internationally.

He was employed for several years by Maquinas Condor SA of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil the largest manufacturer of port facility equipment in the world providing electrostatic corrosion control systems of his own design.

Mr. Cowatch established factories to build his corrosion control equipment in both Australia and China but found the Chinese untrustworthy partners.

He later formed his own company Counteract Corrosion Protection to exploit the technologies he had developed.

As there will be no formal services, the family suggests donations be made to the National Rifle Association or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

A ceremony of celebration and remembrance will be held at a later date.

