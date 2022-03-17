On March 9th, 2022, Larry E. Tenney passed away in Summerville, SC at the age of 75.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years Lana Tenney; two daughters: Dawn Dempsey (Don) and Starr Beach (James); three grandchildren: Jermey Dempsey (Katie), Chelsea Ecuyer (Woods), Kelli Tenney (Tabbatha Boedeker); and one great grandchild, Sabrina Tenney.

Larry was born in 1946 in Oil City, PA and graduated from OCHS in 1964.

In that same year Larry enlisted into the United States Navy.

Larry retired from the Navy in 1990 with 26 years as MMCM.

Larry married his high school sweetheart in 1965.

Larry worked at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital from 2000 until his retirement in 2012.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11 o’clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.

Entombment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

In lieu of flowers the family requests for donations to Berkeley County Animal Shelter, plant a tree in his honor, or volunteer your time to your local VA Hospital.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

