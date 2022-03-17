 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone SMILES Celebrates AmeriCorps Week

Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

EmbeddedImage (2)KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES is celebrating AmeriCorps Week with this year’s theme: “Together, we are AmeriCorps.”

The week of Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 19, Keystone SMILES is recognizing the supporters of the AmeriCorps program.

Because of the powerful impact of AmeriCorps members, Alumnus, board members, supervisors, staff, and community partners in the 2020-2021 Program Year alone, Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps was able to:

– Enroll 140 members to serve in schools and nonprofits in 8 counties in NW PA;
– Tutor 3,133 students in math and literacy;
– Increase academic engagement of 1,511 students;
– Certify 105 members in CPR/First Aid;
– Award $279,178.16 in awards to members for their education expenses; and
– Recruit 63 volunteers to serve alongside our AmeriCorps members.

For more information on how you can become a part of the organization, visit their website here.

Keystone SMILES is located at 525 Main Street, Knox, PA 16232.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.