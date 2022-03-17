Keystone SMILES Celebrates AmeriCorps Week

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone SMILES is celebrating AmeriCorps Week with this year’s theme: “Together, we are AmeriCorps.”

The week of Monday, March 13, through Saturday, March 19, Keystone SMILES is recognizing the supporters of the AmeriCorps program.

Because of the powerful impact of AmeriCorps members, Alumnus, board members, supervisors, staff, and community partners in the 2020-2021 Program Year alone, Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps was able to:

– Enroll 140 members to serve in schools and nonprofits in 8 counties in NW PA;

– Tutor 3,133 students in math and literacy;

– Increase academic engagement of 1,511 students;

– Certify 105 members in CPR/First Aid;

– Award $279,178.16 in awards to members for their education expenses; and

– Recruit 63 volunteers to serve alongside our AmeriCorps members.

For more information on how you can become a part of the organization, visit their website here.

Keystone SMILES is located at 525 Main Street, Knox, PA 16232.

