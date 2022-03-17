North Clarion Robotics Team Clinches State Title

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Robotics team reached the pinnacle of the state robotics competition, winning a state championship at Clarion University on Saturday.

(Pictured above: Front Row – Brynn Siegel, Nicole Fair, Alana Brooks, Kylie Domino, Gabe Fair, Kaleb Wolbert, Ethan Carll, and Andy Castner. Back row – Mr. Ron Fenske, Owen Shaffer, Dane Albright, Johnathan Vantassel, and Andrew Stanley.)

The team of Andy Castner, Kaleb Wolbert, and Ethan Carll reached the finals before fighting back from down 1-0 in a best-of-three championship match to be crowned state champions.

The trio subsequently punched their ticket to the World’s Robotic Competition in Dallas, Texas, later this year. Their respective robot also won the Amaze Award for having the most well-rounded and top-performing robot.

Two other teams also competed for North Clarion.

The team of Kylie Domino and Alana Brooks (pictured below) qualified for 25th place as a squad of Owen Shaffer, Nicole Fair, and Brynn Siegel qualified for 24th place.

Shaffer, Fair, and Siegel’s team nabbed the Build Award for their well-crafted robot.

