State Police Report Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 899

Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police-night2BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hit-and-run crash occurred early Saturday morning on State Route 899 in Barnett Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, on State Route 899, north of Greenwood Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on State Route 899, when, for unknown reasons, it traveled off the right-hand side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and struck a large rock protruding from the hillside.

According to police, the operator of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot but was later identified as 37-year-old Derek E. Brletich, of Elizabeth, Pa.

He was not injured.

He was charged for not immediately notifying the police department of the accident.

The pickup sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene by East Main Service Towing.

Forest County PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

