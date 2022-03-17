Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes, Pushes Vehicle into House in Tionesta

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed on State Route 62 in Tionesta Borough, then crashed into a parked car pushing it into a residence on Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, on State Route 62 (Elm Street), in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, involving 52-year-old Julio C. Marrero, of Hialeah, Florida, and 50-year-old Benjamin J. Galina, of Tionesta.

Police say Marrero was traveling south within the southbound travel lane of Elm Street and lost control of his 2018 Freightliner Sprinter and exited the roadway off the east side. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed and struck a utility pole.

It continued across Elm Street and exited the roadway off the west side before striking Galina’a parked 2022 Subaru Impreza. Upon being struck, the Subaru was pushed westward into a residence located at 625 Elm Street, where both vehicles came to a final rest.

Marrero suffered possible injuries, but he was not transported. He was using a seat belt.

He was charged with a speed violation.

Galina was not injured.

Tionesta Ambulance Services assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

