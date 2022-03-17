Keystone Grad Hunsberger Named to Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Even as a senior at Keystone High School, Colby Hunsberger knew he liked health services. Fast forward to 2022, and Dr. Colby Hunsberger was recently appointed to the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing by Governor Tom Wolf.

(Pictured above: Colby and Ginelle Hunsberger, both nursing instructors at Clarion University, and son Alex.)

As a nursing instructor at Clarion University since January of 2017, Hunsberger has amassed credentials and experience in the field.

The first step came in 2006 while he was a student at Keystone.

“I worked as a home health aide at night,” Hunsberger said. “I took care of a gentleman for Voices for Independence at night and attended school during the day.”

He earned both his ASN (Associate of Science in Nursing) and BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) from Clarion University and Venango Campus. After graduation, he worked at Clarion Hospital. He also worked at various long-term care facilities and helped with nurse’s aide exams through Credential Teaching.

His wife, Dr. Ginelle Hunsberger, is also a nursing instructor at Clarion University. They live in Fairmount City at his wife’s family farm with their son, Alex.

Colby never thought he would end up teaching.

“I think teaching chose me. They needed somebody for an emergency hire for one semester, and I told them I would do one semester and never left.”

Teaching does have its attractions.

“I think teaching allows you to instill that part of caring into the young people or the newer nurses. A lot of nursing can be the basic skills. Sometimes it’s sitting there holding their hands or just sitting there listening and letting them talk. I like to incorporate a lot of that into my teaching.”

Colby went on to earn a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a concentration in Healthcare Systems Leadership from Chamberlain University in Illinois in 2020.

While he hasn’t personally done a lot of work with COVID while teaching because Clarion was short on instructors and required extra loads from teachers, he does see an impact on enrollment.

“I think we are seeing that because there’s been a national decline in nursing applications, and programs are struggling to recruit…Students may start to question nursing because of all the demands because of COVID.”

The career advice he offers students is: “Nursing has so many different options. Find one that fits them.”

He added, “If they’re not liking where they’re at, there’s always another option.”

The shortage of nurses and health care networks is very evident these days, especially in long-term care, and Colby offered a few opinions on long-term care nurse’s aides.

“As a nurse’s aid, they’re taking care of anywhere from 10 to 20 clients, making around $12 to $13 an hour. Out of that time, they’re toileting them every two hours, feeding them one to two meals, helping them get in and out of the bathroom, answering call bells, and taking vital signs.

“When we look at agencies that care for our developmentally disabled in our area, such as Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc. or New Light, they’re paying significantly higher to workers that only have to take care of one client. That’s going to be a hard thing to compete with for long-term care.”

Next Tuesday will be the first meeting via Zoom of the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing; however, the group will return to regular in-person meetings in Harrisburg eight times a year.

The State Board mainly deals with credentials for nursing schools.

“The board reviews litigation against nurses and all nursing education programs if they are not up to level. They have to have an 80 percent pass rate of their students for certification. The nursing schools have to go before the board and explain the way they want to improve their pass rate, and any new nursing programs go before the board and work with the board to get approval.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.