One Final Goodbye: County Seat to Host Open House Retirement Party

CLARION, Pa. – The County Seat Restaurant will hold an open house retirement party for long-time owners Gene and Mary Lenhart on Sunday, March 20, from 1-4 p.m.

(County Seat Restaurant staff pictured above, from left: Mary Lenhart, Cindy Dolby, Steve Matson, Neva Beichner, Gene (Beef) Lenhart, Cynthia Sciandra and Josie Bates. Some staff members will be returning to work under new ownership. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta.)

The party will include cookies, cake, and more as the employees of County Seat seek to show appreciation for the restaurant owners of over 34 years, who announced their retirement and the sale of both the building and the restaurant this past February.

“We are ready to retire, and several employees are ready to retire, as well,” Mary Lenhart told exploreClarion.com. “It’s just the right time.”

As for her retirement plans, Lenhart said she wants to spend time giving back.

“I want to do a lot of volunteering with my church,” she said.

The restaurant is owned by the Lenharts while the Whitmer family owns the building. The building also houses The United Way of Clarion.

A verbal agreement was reached for the sale of the restaurant and building by mid-February.

As of late February, the buyers were in the process of financing their purchase, according to current building owner George Whitmer.

Whitmer said his family has owned the building for three generations, while Mary and Gene Lenhart have been proprietors of the County Seat Restaurant since 1988. The Lenharts bought the County Seat Restaurant from Barb and Jack Shook.

The restaurant is expected to re-open under new ownership later this month.

Congratulatory messages and well wishes for the Lenharts can be sent via mail to 24362 State Route 66, Shippenville, Pa.

