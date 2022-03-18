A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 51. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 37. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Rain and snow showers. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

