C-L Academic Decathlon Team Wins 7th Straight State Title

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone’s domination of academic decathlons continued as it secured its seventh-straight State Championship in Philadelphia this past weekend.

C-L managed to bring home 33 total individual medals, the largest number of medals won by any team in the competition.

Members of the team included Gavyn Dunn, Peyton Smith, Nate Megnin, Nick Caro, Michael Aaron, Jocalyn Henry, Mike Snyder, and Justin Nelson.

The team subsequently qualified for the national championship, which will be held online at the end of April.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.