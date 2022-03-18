Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Nut Bread

Lighter and fluffier than most zucchini breads, this is a great way to put that vegetable to good use!

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1 cup canola oil



3 large eggs, room temperature2 teaspoons vanilla extract3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon grated lemon zest1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon baking powder2 cups shredded zucchini (about 2 medium)1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease two 8×4-in. loaf pans. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking soda, lemon zest, cinnamon, and baking powder; gradually beat into sugar mixture, mixing just until moistened. Stir in zucchini and walnuts.

-Transfer to prepared pans. Bake 55-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.