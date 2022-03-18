Featured Local Job: Assembly Line Worker

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for an Assembly Line Worker.

This is a full-time position.

As an Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours! Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

Two Shifts Available:

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (10 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) Friday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $20.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) and overtime pay for any hours worked over 36 in a pay period

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season

Pay: $13.50 – $20.50 per hour

Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire

Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

