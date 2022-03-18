Featured Local Job: Fabrication Press Operator

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator.

This is a full-time position.

As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

One Shift Available: Monday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (10 hours) – Starting hourly rate of $13.50 plus $1.00/hour shift differential

No experience required – They will train you! Experienced operators may be offered up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience)

What You’ll Do:

Identify and report any safety hazards or concerns

Set up, operate, and maintain presses, shears, and other press department equipment

Set up various jobs from instructions, drawings, or blueprints

Select various machine speeds, dies, and settings for different metal thicknesses and part sizes

Recognize faulty performance promptly in order to avoid damage to dies

Inspect dies and punches before and after each use, and report defects

Move objects up to 50 pounds

Stand for prolonged periods

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Prior experience in metal fabrication is a plus

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Attention to detail – you are careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Basic mathematical skills – you can make calculations of amounts, sizes, or other measurements by adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing

Basic reading skills – you can understand written sentences and paragraphs in work-related documents

Job Type: Full-time

Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season

Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire

Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

