James G. Meacham, 62, of Grandview Road, Oil City, PA., formerly of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UPMC- Hamot Medical Center in Erie PA.

Jim was born July 20, 1959 in Jamestown, the son of the late Harding Arnold and Bonny Lee (Miller) Meacham Sr.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and worked at various places over the years.

Jim enjoyed working on and riding bicycles, and fishing.

He is survived by a sister, Thelma Gibbons and husband Milton of Findley Lake, NY, three brothers, Denton Egroff and wife Pat of Ocala, FL, Robert Meacham and Charles Meacham and wife Nona, all of Jamestown, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Harding Meacham and his mother Bonny Miller Meacham Foogde on May 15, 2016, a brother, Harding Meacham, and a sister, Catherine Meacham.

There will be no services held at this time.

Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Riverside Cemetery, Kennedy, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church Street, Randolph.

Memorials may be sent to the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701.

To leave a condolence log onto: www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

