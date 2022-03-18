John A. “Fuzz” Rearick passed away peacefully as a result of an extended illness on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 6th, 1945, in Climax.

He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Rearick and April Rearick; son, Ryan Rearick; brothers, Randall Rearick and his wife, Liz, and Forrest Rearick and his wife, Nancy; sisters, Carol Wiant and Diana Gruver and her husband, Dennis; and a sister-in-law, Shelva Rearick.

John was preceded in death by his father, Forrest “Heck” Rearick; mother, Helen LaBorde; brother, Frank Rearick; and sister, Mary Chestnut.

After graduating from Redbank Valley High School, he served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran.

John was given the opportunity to help build houses in Saudi Arabia and enjoyed traveling.

He worked at Commodore Homes of Shippenville and retired after 35 years of dedicated service.

He was a Boy Scout leader’s assistant with Troop 49 in Limestone and proudly led his son, Ryan, through Cub Scouts all the way to graduating Eagle Scouts.

He thoroughly enjoyed his time there.

John loved to help others.

His warm, kind, silly spirit will leave a huge mark on all who knew him, especially his family.

He was a wonderful father and was loved very much by all his family and friends.

He enjoyed fishing trips with his family, hunting, woodworking, drawing, camping, boy scout adventures, inventing little gadgets for his home, and back in the day, we heard that he was a very good disco dancer.

John loved to laugh and joke around every minute of every day.

His unmatched sense of humor has always, and will forever be, in our hearts.

He enjoyed chatting on the phone with his family.

He would often look forward to family gatherings and spending time with them.

He loved to chat with his daughter, Sarah, every night.

They never missed a chance to say, “I love you”, and would say it to each other multiple times a night.

John leaves behind countless lasting, fun memories.

His family will miss him dearly and he will be loved forever.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to John’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

